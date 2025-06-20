Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer Passed Through Taiwan Strait in Mid-June Amid China’s Intensifying Military Activities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Takanami in February 2020

The Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Takanami passed through the Taiwan Strait on June 12, several government sources said.

This is the third time an MSDF vessel has passed through the strait, following September last year and March this year. The move is seen as an attempt to deter China, which is intensifying its military activities.

After passing through the strait, the Takanami took part in a joint drill with the Philippine Navy in the South China Sea on June 14.