Hot word :

Home>Politics>Defense & Security

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer Passed Through Taiwan Strait in Mid-June Amid China’s Intensifying Military Activities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Takanami in February 2020

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:57 JST, June 20, 2025

The Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Takanami passed through the Taiwan Strait on June 12, several government sources said.

This is the third time an MSDF vessel has passed through the strait, following September last year and March this year. The move is seen as an attempt to deter China, which is intensifying its military activities.

After passing through the strait, the Takanami took part in a joint drill with the Philippine Navy in the South China Sea on June 14.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Defense & Security Page

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING