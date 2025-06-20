SDF to Send Planes to Help Japanese Nationals Evacuate Israel, Iran; Dispatch Orders Given Based on Foreign Ministry Request
1:00 JST, June 20, 2025
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Thursday he has ordered Air Self-Defense Force transport planes to be dispatched to Djibouti to stand by as part of preparations to help Japanese nationals evacuate Israel and Iran amid the escalating conflict between the two countries.
The order, based on a request from the Foreign Ministry, was issued Thursday morning to the commander of the Self-Defense Forces’ Join Operations Command.
The Defense Ministry plans to dispatch two C-2 transport aircraft for the east African country as soon as by the end of this week from the ASDF’s Miho Air Base in Tottori Prefecture.
The SDF has a facility in Djibouti that serves as a base for anti-piracy operations, allowing aircraft to be on standby and receive maintenance there.
“Tensions in the Middle East are escalating even further,” Nakatani said during a press conference on the day. “We will do our best to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals [in the two countries].”
There are about 1,000 Japanese nationals still in Israel and about 280 in Iran.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist