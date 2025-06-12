Japan Expresses Serious Concern Regarding China’s Fighter Jet Flights; Hayashi Says Requests to Prevent Recurrence Made to Chinese Side
17:04 JST, June 12, 2025
The government has expressed its serious concern to the Chinese side regarding China’s J-15 fighter jet making dangerous flights and strongly requested Beijing to prevent such a recurrence, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.
“Such abnormal approaches by Chinese military aircraft [to a Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft] could lead to accidental collisions,” Hayashi said at a press conference on the day.
According to Hayashi, requests to prevent recurrence were made between the diplomatic and defense authorities of both countries on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi also spoke with Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao on the phone to protest again on Thursday.
Hayashi did not disclose the Chinese side’s response.
