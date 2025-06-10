Japan, Lithuania Affirm Cooperation over Rule of Law
15:39 JST, June 10, 2025
Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday agreed to work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law.
During their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Ishiba brought up the late Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara, who helped thousands of Jewish refugees flee the Nazis by issuing visas while stationed in Lithuania during World War II.
Japan and Lithuania are connected by a warm and strong bond, Ishiba said, expressing an eagerness to cooperate to maintain peace and stability in the international community.
Saying that the two countries are like-minded nations, Nauseda vowed to work on furthering bilateral ties.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Consumption Tax Exemption to Be Nixed for Low-Cost Imported Items; Measure Eyed with Chinese E-Commerce Sites in Mind