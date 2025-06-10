Hot word :

Japan, Lithuania Affirm Cooperation over Rule of Law

15:39 JST, June 10, 2025

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday agreed to work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

During their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Ishiba brought up the late Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara, who helped thousands of Jewish refugees flee the Nazis by issuing visas while stationed in Lithuania during World War II.

Japan and Lithuania are connected by a warm and strong bond, Ishiba said, expressing an eagerness to cooperate to maintain peace and stability in the international community.

Saying that the two countries are like-minded nations, Nauseda vowed to work on furthering bilateral ties.

