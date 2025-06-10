2 Chinese Aircraft Carriers Operate Simultaneously in Pacific
15:24 JST, June 10, 2025
Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)—The Chinese navy’s two active aircraft carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning, have operated simultaneously in the Pacific Ocean for the first time, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Monday.
The Shandong on Monday conducted aircraft takeoff and landing operations in Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the so-called second island chain in the Pacific, which connects Japan’s Ogasawara Islands and the U.S. territory of Guam, the ministry said.
The Liaoning operated off Minamitorishima, an island in the Ogasawara chain, on Saturday and Sunday, becoming the first Chinese aircraft carrier to cross the second island chain, the ministry said.
The activities of the aircraft carriers are an apparent warning to the United States as China is believed to position the second island chain as one of its defense lines to block the approach of the U.S. military in the event of a conflict.
Asked at a press conference on Monday about the activity of the Liaoning, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo has said what it needs to say to Beijing.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the activities of Chinese warships in the waters in question are fully consistent with international law.
The Shandong and four other Chinese warships sailed about 550 kilometers southeast of Miyakojima, an island in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa, on Saturday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
Takeoffs and landings of helicopters and fighter jets at the Shandong were observed on Monday in the Japanese exclusive economic zone about 370 kilometers north of Okinotorishima, another island in the Ogasawara chain, according to the ministry. The Liaoning also remained in the waters beyond the second island chain.
