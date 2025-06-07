4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japan’s Territorial Waters Off Senkakus; 1st Time since May 14

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Senkaku Islands are seen in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, in September 2013.

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered the territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Friday, according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th Regional Headquarters in Naha.

This was the first time for a CCG vessel to enter Japanese territorial waters since May 14.

The regional headquarters said that the four ships entered the waters off the Senkakus’ Uotsuri Island one after another between 10:31 a.m. and 10:46 a.m. on Friday. All four left around 12:30 p.m.