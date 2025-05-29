Philippines Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation; Nations Hope to Work Together to Counter Expanding Chinese Maritime Presence
15:42 JST, May 29, 2025
With China’s aggressive expansion of its maritime presence in the East and South China Seas in mind, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo agreed to strengthen security cooperation between their two countries when they met in Tokyo on Wednesday.
At the start of the discussions, Iwaya declared that Japan hopes to collaborate with the Philippines, its “near-alliance” partner, to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” He also expressed his intention to further promote cooperation through the Official Security Assistance program, in which Japan provides friendly nations with defense equipment free of charge. The two sides also agreed to deepen Japan-Philippines and Japan-U.S.-Philippines cooperation.
Iwaya also held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on Wednesday, in which the two sides exchanged views on issues such as the situation in the East and South China Seas.
