Beijing Removes Chinese Buoy from Japan’s EEZ in Okinawa Pref.; No More Chinese Buoys Unapproved by Tokyo Placed in Japan EEZ
12:49 JST, May 29, 2025
China has removed its large buoy that had been placed without Japan’s approval inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) south of Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture, according to sources.
The Japanese government, which has been demanding that China remove the buoy since it was put in place in December, is looking into the reason why China removed the buoy.
According to Japanese government sources, the Japan Coast Guard observed the buoy removal.
The buoy had “China Meteorological Administration” and other words were written on it, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry has insisted it was legal and for meteorological observation purposes.
The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea states that marine scientific research can only be conducted in the EEZ of another country if approval is obtained from that state.
China had previously placed a buoy in Japan’s EEZ off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture in July 2023 but moved it to the Chinese side in February this year.
Following the latest removal, there are no more Chinese buoys in Japan’s EEZ without the approval of the Japanese government.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japanese Govt on High Alert after Chinese Aircraft Intrusion into Territorial Airspace near Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket