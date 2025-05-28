Chinese Aircraft Perform 120 Takeoffs, Landings from Liaoning; Carrier Passed North of Senkakus on Sunday, Monday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liaoning, a Chinese Navy aircraft carrier

Fighter jets and helicopters performed 120 takeoffs and landings from the Liaoning, a Chinese Navy aircraft carrier, on Sunday and Monday, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

At one point, the Liaoning was located about 240 kilometers north of Kuba Island, one of the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. It then moved to the Pacific Ocean.