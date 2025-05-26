Japan Prepares for Indo-Pacific Defense Chiefs Meeting during Asia Security Summit
15:11 JST, May 26, 2025
The governments of Japan, the United States, Australia and the Philippines are preparing to hold a defense ministerial meeting in Singapore when they gather there for the Asia Security Summit, also known as the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, from Friday to Sunday, according to diplomatic sources.
It will be the third round of the annual meeting of the four countries’ defense ministers and the first held during the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The last meeting was held in Hawaii in May 2024.
The aim is to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China.
The defense ministers are expected to share concerns over China’s hegemonic activities and confirm their intent to expand joint exercises to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region. Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force and the other three countries’ navies conducted a joint exercise in February.
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are expected to attend the meeting. In March, they agreed that Japan and the United States will play the central role in strengthening cooperation with Australia, the Philippines and other countries.
The Philippines is in a dispute with China over territorial rights to the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, while Japan is facing China’s aggressive maritime expansion in the East China Sea. The two countries, which share the need to strengthen deterrence against China, agreed at a summit meeting in April that they need to deepen security cooperation against China. Australia is also increasingly concerned about China’s approach to Pacific islands.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Japanese Govt on High Alert after Chinese Aircraft Intrusion into Territorial Airspace near Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Pref.
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says