Japan Aims to Double Cybersecurity Specialists by 2030; Govt Set to Relax Requirements for Certification
16:47 JST, May 14, 2025
The government intends to double the number of qualified cybersecurity personnel to help counter cyberattacks against domestic companies and government agencies.
The plans aim to reduce the financial burden of maintaining the required certification and would expand opportunities in companies. The government aims to have 50,000 personnel by 2030. Public and private sectors cooperation on cybersecurity will also be increased.
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry plans to present its final proposal for the measures to a panel of experts.
The government recognizes individuals with the Registered Information Security Specialist certification, which was established in 2016, as cybersecurity specialists. Companies and other organizations contract these specialists to develop defense strategies and manage incident responses. There are currently about 24,000 certified individuals, while a shortage of 110,000 professionals has been reported.
The certification needs to be renewed every three years to ensure that specialists maintain their latest knowledge and skills. Practical training and other obligations are required for renewal at a cost exceeding ¥100,000, creating a burden in efforts to increase the certified workforce.
To achieve the goal of doubling the number to 50,000, the government intends to ease renewal requirements starting in fiscal year 2026.Individuals engaged in relevant corporate work will be exempt from the practical training component required for renewal. There are also plans this fiscal year to compile a directory outlining the professional expertise and desired work locations of certified personnel to promote matching them with companies.
From fiscal 2026, the government plans to evaluate companies’ cybersecurity measures and make this a requirement for receiving public subsidies.
As demand for specialists is expected to grow among companies, the government aims to create an environment that allows firms to easily hire specialized personnel.
The annual increase in cyberattack damage in the nation has prompted the government to intensify its countermeasures. A related bill for “active cyber defense,” which is designed to prevent severe cyberattacks, is expected to pass during the current Diet session.
