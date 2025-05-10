U.S. Forces, Okinawa Launch Forum after Sexual Assaults
16:49 JST, May 10, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Okinawa prefectural government and the U.S. military on Friday held the first meeting of a new forum to discuss preventive measures in response to a spate of sexual assaults involving U.S. military personnel in Japan’s southernmost prefecture.
The meeting of the Okinawa Community Partnership Forum was held behind closed doors at U.S. Camp Foster in the village of Kitanakagusuku, and attended by a total of about 40 officials, including those from the prefectural government, local police, the U.S. military, Japan’s foreign and defense ministries and the U.S. Consulate General in Naha.
The participants agreed to hold meetings regularly and work to prevent such incidents from happening again.
“It’s very significant that a forum has been set up for each institution to propose what can be done to prevent incidents and accidents involving the U.S. military,” Masahito Tamari, head of the Okinawa governor’s office, told reporters at the prefectural government office after the meeting.
During the meeting, the U.S. military explained ongoing measures such as setting up sobriety checkpoints. The participants discussed reviewing the content of training for new U.S. military personnel stationed in Okinawa, as well as expanding joint patrols by the U.S. military, local police and others.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Japan Wary of ASEAN Members Shifting Away from U.S.; Ishiba Hopes to Limit Spread of China’s Economic Influence
-
Japan’s Ishiba Holds Talks with Philippine’s Marcos; Leaders Expected to Work on Security Cooperation Agreements
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’