Japan, Sri Lanka Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation; Agreement Eyes to Counter Growing Chinese Maritime Presence in Indo-Pacific Region
16:07 JST, May 5, 2025
COLOMBO — Japan will reinforce defense cooperation with Sri Lanka, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Sri Lankan Deputy Defense Minister Aruna Jayasekara agreed in Colombo on Sunday. By tightening security ties with the Indian Ocean nation located in a strategic maritime position, Japan aims to curb China’s expanding influence.
Nakatani and Jayasekara exchanged views on international and regional affairs and concurred that at a time of mounting uncertainty, strengthening cooperation — including on defense — is indispensable for the prosperity of both nations and the Indo-Pacific region.
The two ministers also confirmed plans to invite Sri Lankan forces to disaster-response exercises in Japan and to help the country improve its capabilities in aeromedical evacuation.
Regarding the East and South China Seas — and with China’s increasing maritime activities in mind — Nakatani expressed “serious concern over unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force.”
Sri Lanka sits along sea lanes that Japan uses to import crude oil from the Middle East and serves as a refueling hub for Self-Defense Forces’ vessels engaged in anti-piracy operations. However, ports developed with Chinese assistance and the current administration’s perceived tilt toward Beijing have sharpened Japan’s desire to keep Colombo engaged.
“It was highly significant for the two countries to reach a consensus on strengthening defense cooperation,” Nakatani told reporters after the talks.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Trump Assigns Bessent, Greer to Lead Trade Negotiations with Japan; Japan Picks Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa
-
Japan Wary of ASEAN Members Shifting Away from U.S.; Ishiba Hopes to Limit Spread of China’s Economic Influence
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
- Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves