Japan, Sri Lanka Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation; Agreement Eyes to Counter Growing Chinese Maritime Presence in Indo-Pacific Region

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, right, and Sri Lankan Deputy Defense Minister Aruna Jayasekara shake hands in Colombo on Sunday.

COLOMBO — Japan will reinforce defense cooperation with Sri Lanka, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Sri Lankan Deputy Defense Minister Aruna Jayasekara agreed in Colombo on Sunday. By tightening security ties with the Indian Ocean nation located in a strategic maritime position, Japan aims to curb China’s expanding influence.

Nakatani and Jayasekara exchanged views on international and regional affairs and concurred that at a time of mounting uncertainty, strengthening cooperation — including on defense — is indispensable for the prosperity of both nations and the Indo-Pacific region.

The two ministers also confirmed plans to invite Sri Lankan forces to disaster-response exercises in Japan and to help the country improve its capabilities in aeromedical evacuation.

Regarding the East and South China Seas — and with China’s increasing maritime activities in mind — Nakatani expressed “serious concern over unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force.”

Sri Lanka sits along sea lanes that Japan uses to import crude oil from the Middle East and serves as a refueling hub for Self-Defense Forces’ vessels engaged in anti-piracy operations. However, ports developed with Chinese assistance and the current administration’s perceived tilt toward Beijing have sharpened Japan’s desire to keep Colombo engaged.

“It was highly significant for the two countries to reach a consensus on strengthening defense cooperation,” Nakatani told reporters after the talks.