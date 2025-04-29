Japan’s Ishiba Holds Talks with Philippine’s Marcos; Leaders Expected to Work on Security Cooperation Agreements
20:10 JST, April 29, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is visiting the Philippines, held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday in Manila.
Japan considers the Philippines as a “quasi ally,” which is the same status as Australia. The two leaders were expected to agree to begin negotiations on an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) to further strengthen security cooperation, and to agree on the need for the early conclusion of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
Ishiba and Marcos were also expected to confirm the deepening of cooperation between Japan, the United States and the Philippines. With China’s maritime expansion in mind, they were expected to announce a policy of not approving unilateral changes to the status quo by force.
The leaders were also expected to exchange views on tariff measures imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and confirm the importance of free trade.
