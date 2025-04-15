Russian Pacific Fleet Conducts Combat Drill in Gulf of Sea of Japan
13:39 JST, April 15, 2025
The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducted a combat drill off the coast of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, in the Peter the Great Gulf of the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday.
The fleet held a drill simulating battles between submarines, the ministry said. Two Russian submarines, the Ufa and the Komsomolsk-na-Amure, took part.
According to the ministry’s announcement, the fleet conducted a search for submarines using sound detectors and torpedo test-launches.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Opposition Wants Ishiba to Explain Scandal to Ethics Panel; Seeks to Burnish Own Image, Win Out In Summer Election
-
New Standard on Operating Period of N-plants; Hiatus Caused by Operator Fault Not Eligible for Inclusion in Extension
-
Trump Brings Uncertainty to Plan to Reorganize U.S. Forces in Japan
-
Japan Innovation Party Likely to Back Budget Again on 2nd Pass Through Lower House
-
With No Powerful Negotiator, Japan Fails in Bid to Win Exclusion from U.S. Tariffs; Japan Assesses Post-‘Liberation Day’ Position
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike