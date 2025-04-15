Russian Pacific Fleet Conducts Combat Drill in Gulf of Sea of Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A view of Vladivostok from the sea is seen in September 2018.

The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducted a combat drill off the coast of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, in the Peter the Great Gulf of the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday.

The fleet held a drill simulating battles between submarines, the ministry said. Two Russian submarines, the Ufa and the Komsomolsk-na-Amure, took part.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the fleet conducted a search for submarines using sound detectors and torpedo test-launches.