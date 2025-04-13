Govt Survey Finds Contingency Shelter Equipment, Food Stocks in Japan Inadequate; Plans for Improvements by March 2026

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Many facilities slated for use as contingency shelters lack sufficient equipment and food stocks, according to a recent government survey.

The survey, the first of its kind, was conducted in fiscal 2024. It found only 61% of underground facilities surveyed have ceilings thick enough to endure shocks caused by missile strikes. The government will speed up facility improvements based on the results.

About 59,000 facilities in the country are expected to be used as shelters in the event of national emergencies. They include schools, community centers and underground station facilities.

The survey was conducted among 228 selected municipalities, including Tokyo’s 23 wards, ordinance-designated cities and prefectural capitals.

The standard thickness for the ceiling of underground shelters is 30 centimeters or more, following examples from South Korea, Scandinavian countries and other nations where such shelters are widespread. Among the facilities surveyed this time, 100% of underground station structures met the standard. However, the standard was only fulfilled by 78% of the underground malls and 51% of underground car parking spaces. There were two or more exits at 73% of the facilities.

The survey also found that, among the facilities checked, which included aboveground structures, 57% had stockpiled food, 50% had water in stock, 24% had cots and only 16% had air-conditioners or other cooling equipment.

The government is planning to compile a policy for local governments and private businesses for arranging and improving shelters by March of next year. The government also hopes to increase the number of shelters while reinforcing existing facilities and improving stocks.