G7 Foreign Chiefs Voice Concern over Chinese Drills near Taiwan

Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

A military equipment takes part in long-range live-fire drills in waters of the East China Sea, in this screenshot from a handout video released by the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on April 2.

NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies released a statement Sunday expressing “deep concern” about China’s large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan over two days through Wednesday.

“[The exercises] put at risk global security and prosperity,” the seven nations’ top diplomats said, adding that they “oppose any unilateral actions to threaten…peace and stability [across the Taiwan Strait], including by force or coercion.”

They also called for “the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue.”

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.