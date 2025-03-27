Tokyo, Washington to Confirm Reorganization of U.S. Forces in Japan into Joint Force HQ at Meeting of Defense Chiefs
15:08 JST, March 27, 2025
Tokyo and Washington are working toward confirming the reorganization of U.S. Forces Japan into a joint force headquarters, and their defense chiefs are set to agree to start transitional work at a meeting on Sunday, according to Japanese government sources.
With an eye on China, which has been stepping up its hegemonic acts, Japan and the United States are looking to strengthen cooperation between the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces stationed in Japan.
During the meeting at the Defense Ministry, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are also expected to agree on opposing Beijing’s attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea.
As part of the reorganization of U.S. Forces Japan, a proposal has been floated to establish a team within the U.S. forces in Japan that will liaise with the SDF.
On Monday, the SDF’s Joint Operations Command was launched. If the joint force headquarters is set up, the command will serve as its Japanese counterpart. The command is expected to share operational information with U.S. forces.
On March 19, U.S. media reported that the Pentagon was considering canceling the plan to strengthen cooperation between U.S. forces in Japan and the SDF as part of cost-cutting measures. However, Nakatani has said that there will be no change in Japan’s policy of reinforcing cooperation with the United States. During the meeting with Hegseth, he plans to stress that Japan will proceed with the reorganization plan as scheduled.
At the meeting, the two sides are also expected to confirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the need to increase Japan’s and the United States’ presence on the Nansei Islands. Nakatani and Hegseth are also expected to agree to work steadily toward relocating U.S. Marines from Okinawa Prefecture to the U.S. territory of Guam, and on relocating the U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to the Henoko district of Nago, also in the prefecture.
With President Donald Trump demanding U.S. allies increase their defense spending, Nakatani plans to explain Japan’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and seek the United States’ understanding.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Opposition Wants Ishiba to Explain Scandal to Ethics Panel; Seeks to Burnish Own Image, Win Out In Summer Election
-
China Increases Bases with Missiles Capable of Striking All of Japan; Satellite Images Show Possibility of Further Facilities in Future
-
Japan Cabinet OK’s Bill on AI Risk Management, Innovation; Govt, Ruling Parties Aim to Pass Bill in Current Diet Session
-
MSDF Ship Makes Solo Passage Through Taiwan Strait; Destroyer’s February Voyage Aimed to Keep China in Check
-
Japan Goverment to Shelve Abolishment of NTT Law; Revisions to Drop Requirement for Uniform Landline Services
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)