Japan’s Defense Minister Inspects Japanese-made Radar System in Philippines; Philippine Counterpart Stresses its Importance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, right, and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro inspect an air surveillance radar system at Wallace Air Station in the Philippines on Sunday.

MANILA — Defense Minister Gen Nakatani inspected a Japanese-made air surveillance radar system belonging to the Philippine Air Force at Wallace Air Station on Luzon Island, Philippines, on Sunday.

The radar system is Japan’s first export of fully assembled defense equipment.

The radar system is used to detect fighter jets and other military aircraft. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. signed a contract in 2020 to provide three fixed radar systems and one mobile system.

Of them, the company has so far delivered one fixed system in 2023 and one mobile system in 2024 to the Philippines.

After the inspection, Nakatani told reporters: “Activities of Chinese ships are increasing in the region, and so vigilant surveillance is necessary. We should cooperate further.”

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, who accompanied Nakatani during the inspection, said that the radar systems are important for knowing what is happening in their territory.