Japan Will Not Participate in Meeting of Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty; Tokyo to Focus on NPT

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Japan will not participate in the meeting of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which is set to be held in the United States in March.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya formally announced the decision on Tuesday at a press conference. “It cannot be said it is appropriate [for Japan as a nonmember] to participate as an observer,” he said.

With China, Russia, and North Korea in mind, Iwaya pointed out that “qualitative and quantitative nuclear arms proliferation is advancing around our country.” He also stressed that “extended deterrence by nuclear weapons is essential to protect our country’s independence and peace.”

“Working on nuclear disarmament under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT], which has both nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states as members, is more desirable,” he added.