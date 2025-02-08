Japan, U.S., South Korea Foreign Ministers Expected to Meet in Munich; Mid-Feb. Trilateral Summit Will Be First Since Trump Inauguration
13:17 JST, February 8, 2025
The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have begun making arrangements to meet in Munich, Germany, in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference, which will be held in the city on Feb. 14-16.
This will be the first trilateral foreign ministers meeting since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The three officials are expected to confirm their commitment to promoting cooperation with allies and like-minded nations.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Farm Ministry Eases Rules for Release of Stockpiled Rice; Govt Criticized for Slow Response to Soaring Prices
-
LDP Money Scandal Hits Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly; Ruling Party Worries Over Effect On Summer Elections
-
Noda Questions Ishiba on Corporate Donations, Surname System; Disclosure Not Prohibition, PM says
-
Japan Intends to Boost Defense Capabilities on Yonaguni Island; Area Set to Deploy Ballistic Missile Countermeasures
-
Laos Prime Minister Set to Meet with Japan Prime Minister Ishiba During Visit to Japan From Tuesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son