Japan, U.S., South Korea Foreign Ministers Expected to Meet in Munich; Mid-Feb. Trilateral Summit Will Be First Since Trump Inauguration

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

13:17 JST, February 8, 2025

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have begun making arrangements to meet in Munich, Germany, in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference, which will be held in the city on Feb. 14-16.

This will be the first trilateral foreign ministers meeting since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The three officials are expected to confirm their commitment to promoting cooperation with allies and like-minded nations.

