Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Agree to Reinforce Alliance; Protection of Senkaku Islands Reaffirmed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani speaks at a meeting at the ministry in December.

The Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs have reaffirmed that Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty applies to the Senkaku Islands during their first telephone talks.

Article 5 stipulates that the United States is obliged to defend Japan.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also agreed Friday on the strengthening of the bilateral alliance under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I took [this agreement] to be an expression of the United States’ unwavering commitment to Japan’s defense, and I found it very reassuring,” Nakatani said at a press conference following the 40-minute talks.

At the beginning of the meeting, Nakatani congratulated Hegseth on his appointment and said, “I look forward to working together to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

With regard to China’s hegemonic behavior, Nakatani stressed that “unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force must not be tolerated.” They reaffirmed their cooperation toward realizing a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

They also agreed to hold an in-person meeting at an early date, agreeing to proceed with a review of the command and control framework between the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, as well as strengthening the defense system in the Nansei area of Japan.