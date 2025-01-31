Japan, U.S Vow to Strengthen Defense Alliance in 1st Phone Talks; Confirmed U.S. Defense Obligation Applies to Senkakus
16:34 JST, January 31, 2025
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, including a review of the command and control framework for the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces, in their first talks over the phone on Friday.
They also reconfirmed that the United States’ defense obligation under Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty covers the Senkaku Islands.
