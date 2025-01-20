Tokyo Raps Moscow’s Halt of Memo on Japan Centers
17:36 JST, January 20, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo on Monday criticized Moscow’s decision to stop the implementation of a bilateral memorandum on the Japan Centers in Russia, which hold business and other seminars for Russians.
“Any unilateral halt is unacceptable,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference.
The Japan Centers “still work to support Japanese companies and promote mutual understanding at the citizen level even when the Japan-Russia relations are in a severe situation,” he also said, emphasizing the significance of the centers.
“The government will respond appropriately,” he added.
