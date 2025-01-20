Tokyo Raps Moscow’s Halt of Memo on Japan Centers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo (L), Reuters (R)

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo on Monday criticized Moscow’s decision to stop the implementation of a bilateral memorandum on the Japan Centers in Russia, which hold business and other seminars for Russians.

“Any unilateral halt is unacceptable,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference.

The Japan Centers “still work to support Japanese companies and promote mutual understanding at the citizen level even when the Japan-Russia relations are in a severe situation,” he also said, emphasizing the significance of the centers.

“The government will respond appropriately,” he added.