North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

North Korean flag

Seoul/Tokyo (Jiji Press)—North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile from Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan around noon on Monday local time, the South Korean military said.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile that officials said is believed to have fallen outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

It was the first ballistic missile launch by North Korea since Nov. 5 last year, when it fired several short-range missiles.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed government officials to collect and analyze information and provide information to the public promptly and accurately as well as thoroughly check the safety of aircraft and ships and take all possible measures to prepare for unexpected situations.