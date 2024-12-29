Japanese Former PM Expressed Warnings Over China’s Military Ambitions in 1993; Miyazawa Shared Views During Japan-U.S. Summit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa stated during a Japan-U.S. summit in April 1993 that China would have ample room to demonstrate its military ambitions if its economy continued to grow, according to diplomatic documents released Thursday.

Miyazawa expressed his view that “China will not pose a threat for the time being,” but he also pointed out that “there is no guarantee that it will remain so.”

Miyazawa also said that he didn’t think China had territorial ambitions but he thought that China would likely try to become a strong power. At that time, China’s gross domestic product was lower than Japan’s, but Miyazawa appeared to anticipate that China would eventually become a threat to Japan. He also expressed skepticism over rising living standards for the Chinese people naturally leading to the establishment of democracy, stating, “I am doubtful of that theory.”

At the same time, Miyazawa also suggested that China’s economic development could lead to improved human rights for its citizens. He expressed support for safeguards over trade measures against China that were under consideration by the United States.