Japan Aims to Join Australian Frigate Development Project; Competing with Germany Over Multibillion Dollar Endeavor

From the website of the Maritime Self-Defense Force

A Maritime Self-Defense Force Mogami-class frigate

The Japanese government has officially decided that it will seek to participate in the joint development of new-type frigates being planned by the Australian government.

The decision was made at a Wednesday meeting of the National Security Council of four ministers, held at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Japan aims to jointly develop frigates with Australia based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Mogami-class frigate, according to government sources. Japan is competing with Germany to participate in the endeavor.

The scale of the project will be up to 10 billion Australian dollars (¥985 billion).

On Monday, the Australian government said it had shortlisted Japan and Germany to build its new fleet of frigates in a joint development program.

Since Japan’s participation in the international project would constitute the export of defense equipment under the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, the ministers discussed whether it was appropriate to participate. They ultimately decided it was essential for promoting cooperation with Australia.

The Japanese and Australian governments will fully share technological information for the Mogami-class frigate, and accelerate discussions on the design and performance of the new frigate.

The Australian government is expected to announce by the end of the next year which country it will work with, after examining the proposals made by Japan and Germany.