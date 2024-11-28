Japan Aims to Join Australian Frigate Development Project; Competing with Germany Over Multibillion Dollar Endeavor
16:23 JST, November 28, 2024
The Japanese government has officially decided that it will seek to participate in the joint development of new-type frigates being planned by the Australian government.
The decision was made at a Wednesday meeting of the National Security Council of four ministers, held at the Prime Minister’s Office.
Japan aims to jointly develop frigates with Australia based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Mogami-class frigate, according to government sources. Japan is competing with Germany to participate in the endeavor.
The scale of the project will be up to 10 billion Australian dollars (¥985 billion).
On Monday, the Australian government said it had shortlisted Japan and Germany to build its new fleet of frigates in a joint development program.
Since Japan’s participation in the international project would constitute the export of defense equipment under the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, the ministers discussed whether it was appropriate to participate. They ultimately decided it was essential for promoting cooperation with Australia.
The Japanese and Australian governments will fully share technological information for the Mogami-class frigate, and accelerate discussions on the design and performance of the new frigate.
The Australian government is expected to announce by the end of the next year which country it will work with, after examining the proposals made by Japan and Germany.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Japan’s Teen Voter Turnout Remains Low at 43％ in Recent Election; 18-Year-Old Women had Highest Turnout Among Teen Voters
-
Japan Patent Office Mulls Revising Laws to Cope With Digital Tech; Would Block Patent, Design Rights Over Misuse of AI
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies