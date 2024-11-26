Japan, Italy Sign Defense Supply Agreement
12:48 JST, November 26, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan and Italy signed an agreement on Monday to allow the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and Italian forces to provide each other with fuel and ammunition.
The signing of the acquisition and cross-servicing agreement is designed to help Japan and Italy reinforce security cooperation by enhancing joint drills.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto attended the signing ceremony in Rome. Italy is the eighth country with which Japan has signed such an agreement.
In a separate meeting in Italy with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Iwaya said that Japan is preparing to hold the first meeting of foreign and economy ministers from the two countries in Tokyo at an early date next year.
