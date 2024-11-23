U.S. Aircraft Carrier George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka
12:45 JST, November 23, 2024
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa (Jiji Press) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington entered the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Friday.
It is the successor to the USS Ronald Reagan, a similar U.S. vessel, which left Japan in May to return to the United States after completing its mission in the Asian country. It is the first time since 2015 that the George Washington has been deployed to Yokosuka.
The George Washington was initially deployed as the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier on duty in Yokosuka in 2008.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Special Diet Session likely to Open Nov. 11; Politicians Will Vote to Select Prime Minister
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Japan Election: Japan’s Ruling Bloc Could Seek Broader Coalition Amid Turmoil; CDPJ Hoping to Trigger Change of Government
-
Japan Election: CDPJ Eyes Bringing Together Anti-LDP Forces; Differences with DPFP, JIP Could Be Obstacles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain