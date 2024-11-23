U.S. Aircraft Carrier George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa (Jiji Press) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington entered the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Friday.

It is the successor to the USS Ronald Reagan, a similar U.S. vessel, which left Japan in May to return to the United States after completing its mission in the Asian country. It is the first time since 2015 that the George Washington has been deployed to Yokosuka.

The George Washington was initially deployed as the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier on duty in Yokosuka in 2008.