US Forces Japan Considering Relocating Command from Yokota to Central Tokyo; Roppongi Site Is One Potential Candidate
15:10 JST, November 15, 2024
WASHINGTON — U.S. Forces Japan command is weighing a move from Yokota Air Base, in western Tokyo, to somewhere in central Tokyo, as part of a review of the command and control framework between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces, the U.S. forces newspaper “Stars and Stripes” reported on Tuesday.
The move is intended to facilitate coordination with the SDF joint operations command, a body which is set to be established at the end of this fiscal year, but there are some uncertainties about its implementation.
Tokyo’s Ichigaya area, where the Defense Ministry is located and the SDF joint operations command will be set up, is more than 30 kilometers from Yokota Air Base, making travel between the two inconvenient and time-consuming.
Akasaka Press Center, a U.S. military facility in Roppongi, Minato Ward, Tokyo, which includes a heliport, has been suggested as a possible relocation site, according to the newspaper. If realized, this would put U.S. Forces headquarters about three kilometers from the Defense Ministry. However, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has been demanding that the U.S. military return the land, which it originally seized after the World War II.
The Pentagon plans to move forward with a reorganization of the U.S. Forces Japan by next March to coincide with the establishment of the SDF joint operations command. However, it is increasingly believed that the review process will be delayed due to the start of the second Trump administration.
A Japanese government source said on Thursday that they had not heard about the proposed relocation to the city center.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Special Diet Session likely to Open Nov. 11; Politicians Will Vote to Select Prime Minister
-
Japan Election: Japan’s Ruling Bloc Could Seek Broader Coalition Amid Turmoil; CDPJ Hoping to Trigger Change of Government
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views