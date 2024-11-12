China Unveils J-35A Stealth Fighters at Airshow China in Zhuhai; Russian Military Flight Team Participates to Show Unity





Ichiro Ohara / Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Chinese military aircraft, including unmanned ones, are on display at Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday.

ZHUHAI, China — China began displaying on Tuesday many military aircraft and other weapons in the 15th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition held in Zhuhai in Guangdong Province.

Many new models are on display for the first time at Airshow China, which is the largest air show in the country. They include J-35A stealth fighters and CH-7 stealth unmanned aircraft. China aims to demonstrate the improvement of its military’s warfare capabilities.

The J-35A is the Chinese air force’s second model of stealth fighter following the J-20. A mock-up of the new aircraft is on display at the venue, and a real one conducted a demonstration flight on the day.

A variant of the J-35 with modified specifications for the navy is being developed, and it will likely be based on aircraft carriers.

The CH-7 is a reconnaissance unmanned aircraft that has attack capabilities. Its wingspan is large at 27.3 meters, and the aircraft is said to be able to fly at an altitude of 16,000 meters.

According to Chinese media, the CH-7’s specs are in line with requests from the Chinese navy, and military experts point out the possibility that they will be based on aircraft carriers.

“This air show displays our collective wisdom,” Chang Dingqiu, the commander of the Chinese air force, said at the opening ceremony.

In addition to aircraft, the HQ-19 high-performance surface-to-air missile system, the Hujing large stealth unmanned operational sea vessel, which is 58 meters long, and many other new weapons were shown to the public for the first time.

A Russian military flight team also participated in the air show. It will conduct a demonstration flight of a Sukhoi Su-57, the latest model of stealth fighter, to show unity between China and Russia.

The air show lasts through Sunday, and more than 1,000 companies from 47 countries and regions are exhibiting their products.