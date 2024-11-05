N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters about the missiles launched from North Korea at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Seoul/Tokyo (Jiji Press)—North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired at around 7:30 a.m. local time from the Sariwon area in the southwestern province of North Hwanghae, the South Korean military said.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said that North Korea fired at least seven short-range ballistic missiles that apparently fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The missiles traveled some 400 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers, according to the ministry. No damage to ships or aircraft has been confirmed.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels.

North Korea’s latest move “threatens the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community,” Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters in Tokyo.

The missile launch by North Korea came five days after the country tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile called Hwasong-19. Pyongyang has been intensifying its provocations to coincide with Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed government officials to collect and analyze information, provide information to the public promptly and accurately, thoroughly check the safety of aircraft and ships and take all possible measures to prepare for unexpected situations.