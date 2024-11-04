Japan, U.S., S. Korea Hold Joint Aerial Drill
11:29 JST, November 4, 2024
Seoul (Jiji Press)—Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a joint aerial drill in the airspace east of the South Korean island of Jeju on Sunday, according to the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The drill was apparently intended to demonstrate the three countries’ ability to respond to provocations by North Korea, after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.
An F-2 fighter of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, a B-1B strategic bomber and an F-16 fighter of the U.S. military and an F-15 fighter of the South Korean Air Force participated in the drill, which took place in the airspace where the air defense identification zones of Japan and South Korea overlap.
The drill was carried out in the form of the B-1B bomber flying in formation with other fighters escorting it and attacking a provisional target, according to the South Korean military.
The three countries conducted their first joint aerial drill in October last year. Sunday’s drill was the second such drill this year, after the one in April.
