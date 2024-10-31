North Korea Fires Missile into Sea of Japan; Launch Condemned As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo following North Korea’s missile launch on Thursday.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said his ministry is analyzing details after North Korea launched a missile Thursday morning.

“We’re in the middle of examinations, including whether it was a new type of ballistic missile,” he told reporters.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned Pyongyang’s action at a press conference on the day.

“It poses threats to the peace and security of our country and the international community,” he said. “This is totally unacceptable.”

The government lodged a protest with North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.

The government also held a National Security Council meeting with its four ministers to discuss its response.