North Korea Fires Missile into Sea of Japan; Launch Condemned As ‘Totally Unacceptable’
16:29 JST, October 31, 2024
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said his ministry is analyzing details after North Korea launched a missile Thursday morning.
“We’re in the middle of examinations, including whether it was a new type of ballistic missile,” he told reporters.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned Pyongyang’s action at a press conference on the day.
“It poses threats to the peace and security of our country and the international community,” he said. “This is totally unacceptable.”
The government lodged a protest with North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.
The government also held a National Security Council meeting with its four ministers to discuss its response.
