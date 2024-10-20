Ex-Vice Defense Minister Oka to Head Intl Body for Japan-U.K.-Italy Fighter Jet Development Project

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani

NAPLES — Former Vice Defense Minister Masami Oka will likely serve as the first chief executive of the GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) International Government Organization, or GIGO, according to a plan announced by Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Saturday in Naples, Italy.

GIGO is the international body through which Japan, Britain and Italy will manage a joint project to develop next-generation fighter jets.

Nakatani made the announcement after holding talks with John Healey and Guido Crosetto — his counterparts from Britain and Italy, respectively.

GIGO is scheduled to be launched in Britain by the end of the year and will be managed by representatives of the three countries.

The three nations will alternate the position of chief executive. Japan had been in the process of selecting the first person to hold the post.

“The defense chiefs of Japan, Britain and Italy confirmed each country’s progress toward preparing for the establishment of GIGO and agreed to accelerate their efforts toward seeing the launch happen by the end of the year,” Nakatani told reporters after the trilateral meeting.

Speaking about Oka, the defense minister said: “He has broad global experience. We have selected the best person, and he will not disappoint the expectations of Britain and Italy.”

Regarding the bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held earlier in the day, Nakatani said the two did not touch on a possible review of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba proposed the idea of reviewing the agreement during his campaign for the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.