Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Confirm Strengthening Alliance’s Deterrence, Response; First In-Person Meeting of Defense Chiefs, in Naples, Italy
15:09 JST, October 20, 2024
NAPLES, Italy — Japan and the United States will strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed in their first in-person meeting, in Naples, Italy, on Saturday.
“I want to form a scrum on all efforts to strengthen the alliance and to work closely together as a team,” Nakatani, who was visiting Italy, said at the beginning of the meeting. In response, Austin said the U.S. commitment to Japan’s defense remains unwavering.
The defense chiefs also agreed to work together to accelerate upgrading the command-and-control frameworks of the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military. The two countries are currently reviewing each other’s defense frameworks.
As part of the upgrade, Japan will create the JSDF Joint Operations Command for the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense forces at the end of this fiscal year, while the United States will reorganize the United States Forces Japan into a joint force headquarters.
It was not made clear whether the meeting touched upon a possible review of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been advocating for the review.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Forms Cabinet, Announces to Dissolve Lower House on Oct. 9
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
Ishiba Elected President of Japan’s Ruling Party, Beats Takaichi in LDP Runoff
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul