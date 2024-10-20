Japan, Italy Agree on Food, Fuel Exchanges Between SDF, Italian Military; Both Governments to Sign Agreement in Near Future

Reuters

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani is welcomed by his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, during the G7 Defense Ministers meeting in Naples, Italy, on Saturday.

Japan and Italy have reached an agreement under which the Self-Defense Forces and the Italian military will supply food and fuel to each other, both governments announced Friday.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) will be signed in the near future.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani welcomed the substantive agreement during a talk with his counterpart Guido Crosetto in Italy on Friday night, or Saturday morning in Japan time.

ACSA negotiation began in June, and Italy will be eighth country with which Japan signs the agreement, which has also been signed with the United States, Britain and France.