Japanese Defense Ministry’ Experts Panel Confirms Necessity of Strengthening Defense Industry and Promoting Exports of Japanese-Made Defense Equipment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

The Defense Ministry’s expert panel confirmed Friday that strengthening the domestic defense industry and promoting defense equipment exports is necessary.

The panel made the confirmation at its third meeting focused on fundamental measures to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities.

The panel confirmed its stance based on a perspective of ensuring economic security and maintaining the Self-Defense Forces’ capabilities.

Many members of the panel expressed the opinion that the government as a whole should make an effort to increase defense equipment exports.

On the meeting agenda were discussions about the defense industry and the transfer of defense equipment.

“Defense equipment production and the technological foundations for it are defense capabilities themselves. Strengthening those foundations through transfers of equipment and other measures will result in the enhancement of national strength,” said Sadayuki Sakakibara, former chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), who chairs the panel.

Maintaining and strengthening the defense industry is becoming increasingly important for the quick procurement of defense equipment and for avoiding the negative effects of other countries’ restrictions on defense equipment exports.

The panel discussed how to react to supply chain disruptions and how to expand sales channels for Japan’s defense equipment.

“Not only the Defense Ministry but also the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and others should cooperate and make an effort as a national policy,” said one of the panel members speaking about the promotion of defense equipment exports.

Officials of the Defense Ministry explained at the meeting that a strategy to indicate the mid- and long-term direction of the defense industry is necessary to promote defense equipment exports. Most panel members agreed.

The experts panel is comprised of 17 members, including Shinichi Kitaoka, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, and The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings President Toshikazu Yamaguchi.