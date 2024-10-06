200 Visitors Board Osprey during GSDF Event at Camp in Chiba Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors board a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday.

About 200 visitors boarded a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor transport aircraft during a Ground Self-Defense Force event open to the public at its camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday.

Those who made prior reservations were able to experience riding in the Osprey aircraft, which is temporarily deployed to the camp. The Osprey was scheduled to fly along a training route around the camp, but was only able to move on land and hover due to rainy weather.

During the event, the 1st Helicopter Brigade conducted training of personnel descending from its various aircraft was well as drills to transport the motor bike unit.

Aviation fans and families, who could also see other SDF aircraft on display at the venue, watched the training with deep interest.