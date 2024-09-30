Defense Ministry Signs Contracts for 2 Aegis-Equipped Vessels

From the Defense Ministry’s press release

A computer graphic image of an Aegis system equipped vessel

The Defense Ministry has signed contracts to build two vessels equipped with the Aegis system, which are set to play a central role in the nation’s defenses against ballistic missiles.

The ministry has signed a ¥139.7 billion contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to build one of the ships, while the other will be built by Japan Marine United Corp. for ¥132.4 billion. The ships are set to be commissioned in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

The Aegis-equipped vessels are set to replace land-based Aegis Ashore systems after the government abandoned plans to introduce them. The ships will also feature a more powerful radar system than what is installed on current vessels with the Aegis system.

The vessels are also expected to carry an improved version of the Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles to provide powerful counterattack capabilities, as well as missiles that can intercept hypersonic glide vehicle weapons.