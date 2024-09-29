Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
14:21 JST, September 29, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba said “the creation of an Asian version of NATO is essential to deter China by its Western allies” in an article he contributed to the Hudson Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C.
To deter the nuclear threat from Russia, North Korea and China, the envisioned body “must also specifically consider America’s sharing of nuclear weapons or the introduction of nuclear weapons into the region,” Ishiba wrote.
Titled “The Future of Japan’s Foreign Policy,” the article was posted on the think tank’s website on Friday, U.S. time. Regarding the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, Ishiba said, “It is my mission to raise the Japan-U.S. alliance to the level of the U.S.-U.K. alliance.”
“The conditions are ripe to revise the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty into a treaty between ‘ordinary countries,’” he wrote.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
-
Japan Coast Guard Study Program to Accept Palau Official, for 1st Participant from Pacific Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan External Trade Organization to Open Office in Kyiv, Aims to Help Japan-Linked Companies Boost Reconstruction
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)