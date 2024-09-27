Defense Minister Orders ASDF Aircraft to Be Readied for Transporting Japanese Nationals from Lebanon
20:07 JST, September 27, 2024
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara has ordered Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to be moved to Jordan and Greece to stand by for the transportation of Japanese nationals from Lebanon, the ministry said Friday.
The ministry plans to have the aircraft depart as soon as arrangements are made.
