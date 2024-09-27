Home>Politics>Defense & Security

Defense Minister Orders ASDF Aircraft to Be Readied for Transporting Japanese Nationals from Lebanon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Defense Ministry

The Japan News

20:07 JST, September 27, 2024

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara has ordered Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to be moved to Jordan and Greece to stand by for the transportation of Japanese nationals from Lebanon, the ministry said Friday.

The ministry plans to have the aircraft depart as soon as arrangements are made.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING