Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Rebun Island in northern Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:56 JST, September 23, 2024

Russian military patrol aircraft violated Japan’s air space three times over Rebun Island in northern Hokkaido on Monday afternoon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced in the evening on the day.

The Air Self-Defense Force scrambled its fighter aircaft and warned the Russian jets by launching flares.

This is the first time for Japan to launch flares as a warning against an air space violation.

