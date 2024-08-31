Chinese Navy Survey Ship Enters Territorial Waters; MSDF Conducting Surveillance, Intelligence Gathering

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kuchinoerabu Island in September 2023

A Chinese naval vessel entered Japanese territorial waters off the coast of Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday morning, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Chinese naval survey ship entered the territorial waters southwest of Kuchinoerabu Island at around 6 a.m. and exited southwest of Yakushima Island at around 7:53 a.m.

Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels and aircraft conducted surveillance and intelligence gathering.