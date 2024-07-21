U.K. Official Causes Stir Over Fighter Development with Japan, Italy; Defense Review Looking to Lower Expenses

Courtesy of the Defense Ministry

An artist’s rendering of next-generation fighter

The joint development project is called the Global Combat Air Program, or GCAP.

The administration of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not changed its position on continuing the program. However, there are reportedly concerns within the government over possibly swelling development costs.

The Starmer administration has begun reviewing the country’s overall defense policies and plans to announce the results in the first half of next year.

According to The Times and other local media outlets, Luke Pollard, the minister for the armed forces, said at an event on Thursday that the program was important, but it was not right for him to prejudge what might happen in the defense review.

In response to his remarks, multiple British media outlets reported that he declined to make any assurances about the future of the project.

The Times said treasury officials have raised concerns about the project because the defense ministry has not told them how much its development will ultimately cost.

A defense ministry spokesperson said in a comment that GCAP is an important program and positive progress continues with our partners, Japan and Italy.

Defense ministers of the three countries are scheduled to meet in Britain on Tuesday. Japan and Italy hope to confirm Britain’s commitment to continue the joint program.