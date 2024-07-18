China Eyeing Use of Civilian Ships Against Taiwan; Satellite Images Show 2D Mock-ups of Roro Cargo Ships
16:58 JST, July 18, 2024
The Chinese military has been practicing how to utilize civilian roll-on, roll-off ships, or roro ships, in preparation for a potential Taiwan invasion, according to analysis by The Yomiuri Shimbun and the Japan Institute for National Fundamentals.
Large vehicles can directly roll onto and off of the cargo ships, and it has been indicated that the ships can be commandeered in the event of an invasion of Taiwan.
The satellite images, which were captured by the U.S. space firm Planet Labs PBC in May, showed a garrison where the Chinese military reportedly conducts training exercises with an invasion of Taiwan in mind.
The analysis confirmed that outlines of two 170-meter-long ships, which are believed to be roro ships, were drawn on the ground of the training site in Chengde, Hebei Province.
A September 2022 satellite image of the same training site showed a large number of vehicles inside the lines of the drawn ship. It is believed that the military was practicing ways to efficiently board the vehicles to transport soldiers and trucks filled with ammunition and fuel onto ships.
