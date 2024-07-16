2 Chinese Vessels Spotted in Japanese Waters Carrying What Appeared to be Guns

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreground to background, Minamikojima, Kitakojima and Uotsurijima islands of the Senkaku chain

Two China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, one after another, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, carrying what appeared to be guns, the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters said.

The vessels were sailing in the waters as of 6:15 a.m. This is the first time since Thursday that a Chinese vessel has entered Japanese waters.

A 9.7-ton Japanese fishing vessel was also sailing in the area, and a Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel warned the CCG vessels to leave the waters.