2 Chinese Vessels Spotted in Japanese Waters Carrying What Appeared to be Guns
11:22 JST, July 16, 2024
Two China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, one after another, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, carrying what appeared to be guns, the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters said.
The vessels were sailing in the waters as of 6:15 a.m. This is the first time since Thursday that a Chinese vessel has entered Japanese waters.
A 9.7-ton Japanese fishing vessel was also sailing in the area, and a Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel warned the CCG vessels to leave the waters.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected