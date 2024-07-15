Japan, U.S. Nearing Agreement on Joint Research into Drone-Neutralizing Microwaves; Defense Ministry Sees Technology as Game Changer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry

Japan and the United States will agree to conduct joint research into the use of high-power microwaves in defense equipment. The Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency of the Defense Ministry and other relevant agencies in both countries will soon reach an agreement, with both seeking to acquire the capability of neutralizing drones that enter their territories.

A microwave is a type of electromagnetic wave, which is commonly used in microwave ovens. If a drone is irradiated by microwaves, its internal electronic components can malfunction.

Microwaves can cover a wider area than ammunition and missiles at a lower cost and are therefore expected to be effective against attacks using large numbers of small drones. Microwaves can also be used on autonomous drones that do not require radio control.

The Defense Ministry expects weapons using microwaves to be a game changer that could transform the balance of military capabilities.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency has been researching related technologies and hopes the joint research will lead to the development of equipment. The joint research is expected to continue for about three years.