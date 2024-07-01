North Korea Launches 2 Missiles Toward Northeast; 2nd Missile Likely Failed
14:07 JST, July 1, 2024
SEOUL — North Korea launched two missiles from the vicinity of the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea, in a northeasterly direction at around 5:05 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
According to the announcement, the first missile was a short-range ballistic missile that flew about 600 kilometers, while the second missile flew about 120 kilometers. The U.S. and South Korean military forces are working together to analyze the types of the missiles, among other things.
According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military thinks the second one was also a short-range ballistic missile but it may have failed based on its short flight distance. The news outlet also reported that military sources said the second missile likely crashed on land.
The latest missile launches come five days after North Korea launched a missile on Wednesday. North Korea said the following day that it had conducted a test launch of a missile capable of carrying multiple warheads and succeeded. However, the South Korean military concluded that Wednesday’s missile exploded in mid-air and failed, and has since remained on high alert for additional launches.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Koike Keeps Distance From LDP in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Campaign Shaping Up to Be Two-Horse Race Against Renho
-
Japan Prime Minister Stresses Diplomatic Achievements at G7; Domestic Issues Grow Increasingly Difficult to Handle
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times