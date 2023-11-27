China Assessing Japan-South Korea Ties Before Agreeing to Any Trilateral Summit

Pool photo / AP

From left, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appear before their trilateral meeting in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday.

BUSAN, South Korea — The first Japan-South Korea-China foreign ministers’ meeting in four years came about with Tokyo and Seoul having deepened their bilateral relations with Beijing in mind.

While also strengthening security cooperation with the United States, Japan and South Korea want to promote softened tensions and confidence building with China through direct dialogue.

Beijing’s caution over such moves is strong, however, and Tokyo and Seoul likely need to do more maneuvering toward realizing a summit of the three neighbors.

At the beginning of Sunday’s talks, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa emphasized the significance of the long-awaited meeting, saying it should serve as an opportunity to restart cooperation among the three countries from a “broad perspective.”





South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi similarly welcomed the restart of trilateral cooperation.

The international situation has drastically changed in the past four years. During the talks, Kamikawa said that the world is at a historical turning point.

China, in confrontation with the United States, has built cordial relations with Russia. After Russia started its aggression against Ukraine, Moscow has rapidly become closer to Pyongyang.

Japan-South Korea relations, previously described as being at their worst level since the end of World War II, have drastically improved. The scope of security cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington has also broadened from the previous one placing emphasis on Pyongyang, to one concerned about the Indo-Pacific region with Beijing in mind.

The intention of both Japan and South Korea is to avoid all-out confrontation with China. Japan has tense relations with China over the Senkaku Islands of Okinawa Prefecture, while South Korea would not be able to proceed with its policies toward North Korea without the involvement of China.

In this regard, the three countries tried hard to hold the latest talks to demonstrate positive cooperation on common issues such as the environment, people-to-people exchanges and digital technology.

A gap was apparent in the Chinese stance on certain issues, however.

During the beginning of the trilateral meeting that was open to the media, Kamikawa and Park brought up the North Korea issue, but Wang did not mention it. In the previous trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting four years ago, Japan, South Korea and China affirmed their close cooperation toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the full implementation of U.N. sanctions resolutions against North Korea.

In the talks, Kamikawa urged Beijing to play a role in the issue. According to Park, the ministers only concurred on continued communications at various levels to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

China is believed to have agreed to hold the meeting in order to drive a wedge in ties among Japan, the United States and South Korea. A joint press conference and banquet did not take place, however.

Beijing is expected to cautiously assess the Japanese and South Korean attitudes toward China in making a decision whether to hold a trilateral summit.

“The relationship among the three countries is like a boat in rough seas,” a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said. “If any side of the relationship deteriorates, it will be shipwreck.”